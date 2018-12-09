› Home ›
Members of RHS Class of 1951 reunite
Members of Ruston High School’s Class of 1951 met recently at their usual reunion site — Lincoln Parish Park. Pictured on the front row from left to right are Donald Hoogland, Margaret Nix Evans, Helen Knotts Shrell, Barbara Anderson Hastings, Barbara Colvin Johnson and Carroll Bailey. Pictured on the second row are Esmeralda (Essie) Coker Burnham, Brooks Bryant, Darrel Mills, Ray Branton, Charles Bayne, James Frazier and Patricia Reese Edwards. Also attending were Pete Edwards, son of Mary Nell Russell Edwards, and several spouses.
