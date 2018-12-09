  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Members of RHS Class of 1951 reunite

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:50pm
in
life 2.jpg
Courtesy photo

Members of Ruston High School’s Class of 1951 met recently at their usual reunion site — Lincoln Parish Park. Pictured on the front row from left to right are Donald Hoogland, Margaret Nix Evans, Helen Knotts Shrell, Barbara Anderson Hastings, Barbara Colvin Johnson and Carroll Bailey. Pictured on the second row are Esmeralda (Essie) Coker Burnham, Brooks Bryant, Darrel Mills, Ray Branton, Charles Bayne, James Frazier and Patricia Reese Edwards. Also attending were Pete Edwards, son of Mary Nell Russell Edwards, and several spouses.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share