Man’s social anxieties prolong his loneliness
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:39pm
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: When I was a teenager, there were many times when I made things awkward. It continues today. I try to have normal conversations with people, but when I do, I have nothing to say. My mind goes blank, so I keep quiet and walk away. I feel like the odd person out each time and like I’m not good enough, and it really sucks.
The only time I’m successful socially with people is at work because I’m kind of forced to be.
