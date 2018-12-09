› Home ›
Moon rock hunter searching for states’ final missing stones
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:33pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A strange thing happened after Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 crew returned from the moon with lunar rocks: Many of the mementos given to every U.S. state vanished. Now, after years of sleuthing, a former NASA investigator is closing in on his goal of locating the whereabouts of all 50.
In recent weeks, two of the rocks that dropped off the radar after the 1969 mission were located in Louisiana and Utah, leaving only New York and Delaware with unaccounted-for souvenirs.
