Bearcats top Airline
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:30pm
T. Scott Boatright
BOSSIER CITY — In a back and forth match, the Ruston High School volleyball team took the fifth and deciding set Tuesday to take a 3-2 win at Airline High School.
The Bearcats won the match 28-26, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26 and 17-15.
Meg Roeder led RHS with 12 kills while Anna Kate Inman added six and Alyssa Terry chipped in with five.
Anna Pody totaled eight kills and three aces for the Bearcats, who will play host to Huntington on Thursday.
Then on Friday and Saturday Ruston will play host to the annual Bearcat Brawl tournament.
