Tech strong in home opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:27pm
Techsters take win over Jackson State in four sets
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech setter Abigail Hildrenbrand (11) prepares to make an assist on Lady Techsters’ middle-blocker Marie-Helene Verlinden’s (2) kill shot try during home action Tuesday night against Jackson State University. Tech won its 2018 home opening match 3-1 over the Lady Tigers.

With 10 matches away from home under their belts, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team earned a well-deserved home victory Tuesday evening, defeating Jackson State 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16) at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (3-8) fell behind early in the match, dropping the first set, as the Lady Tigers (1-8) held Tech to just a 0.28 hitting percentage in the first frame. However, Tech had a big response, taking the second and third sets, 25-17 and then closing out the match with a 25-16 final in set four.

