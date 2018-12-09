› Home ›
Ward, Woods lead GSU past Jarvis Christian
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:25pm
in
Leader Sports Service
HAWKINS, Texas — Kevreion Ward and Linzy Woods combined for 16 kills as the Grambling State University volleyball team picked up its first win of the season by sweeping past Jarvis Christian, 3-0, on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers (1-10), which stopped a 10-match losing streak and halted Jarvis Christian’s three-match win streak, took the match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22.
