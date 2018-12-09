› Home ›
No. 12 LSU unhappy with passing game as No. 7 Auburn looms
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:23pm
in
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Preseason talk about LSU relying more on its passing game this season has transitioned into a search for explanations about why that hasn’t happened during the 12th-ranked Tigers’ first two games.
New quarterback Joe Burrow has completed fewer than half of his pass attempts for 291 yards so far. LSU might be in trouble if not for the emergence of senior running back Nick Brossette, who has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in victories over Miami and Southeastern Louisiana.
