BUDDY'S BLOG

Great being able to return to press box at ‘The Joe’
O. K. Davis
Save for the thunderstorms that rumbled through the area, a Louisiana Tech University football fan couldn’t have asked for much more in the 2018 season opener.
A runaway 54-17 victory, quarterback J’Mar Smith passing for 434 yards and three touchdowns and running back Jacqwis Dancy and wide receiver Smoke Harris combining for five touchdowns.
And making this Saturday night even better were the ceremonies surrounding the 50th anniversary celebration of Joe Aillet Stadium.
The best part?
Thirty-four of the 50 greatest players in Aillet Stadium history returned.
