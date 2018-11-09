› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs release 2018-19 schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/11/2018 - 12:46pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol announced on Monday the 13-game non-conference slate that completes the 2018-19 Bulldog Basketball schedule.
After hosting an exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Union College, Tech will open up the regular season on Nov. 6 at Wichita State who has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last seven years.
The Bulldogs will then host Sam Houston State, a 20-win team a season ago, on Nov. 11 for one of their seven non-conference games inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
