Dunkin’ Dogs release 2018-19 schedule

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/11/2018 - 12:46pm
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol announced on Monday the 13-game non-conference slate that completes the 2018-19 Bulldog Basketball schedule.

After hosting an exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Union College, Tech will open up the regular season on Nov. 6 at Wichita State who has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last seven years.

The Bulldogs will then host Sam Houston State, a 20-win team a season ago, on Nov. 11 for one of their seven non-conference games inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

