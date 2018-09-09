› Home ›
Bulldogs race past Jaguars
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 3:15am
On a night where Louisiana Tech celebrated the first 50 years of Joe Aillet Stadium, the Bulldogs hung 50-plus on the scoreboard in a 54-17 rout of Southern before 22,926 fans on a rainy Saturday night.
J’Mar Smith recorded 434 yards of total offense and three scores, including a career-high 380 through the air, while Jaqwis Dancy ran for two more scores and freshman Smoke Harris caught two long touchdowns. The Bulldog rolled up 613 total yards of offense, the most since recording 735 yards in a win over Rice on Oct. 29, 2016.
