Boston Scott: from the Bulldogs to the Saints’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 3:13am
O. K. Davis
Some football names to remember, some burning questions to be answered and some leftover short notes to digest while welcoming in the 2018 season:
Notable Names
Boston Scott: This time last year, Scott was a running back with the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech University. Today, he’s a member of the New Orleans Saints. He is also one of the “feel good” stories in the NFL this year.
