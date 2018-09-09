  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Boston Scott: from the Bulldogs to the Saints’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 3:13am
in
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

Some football names to remember, some burning questions to be answered and some leftover short notes to digest while welcoming in the 2018 season:

Notable Names

Boston Scott: This time last year, Scott was a running back with the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech University. Today, he’s a member of the New Orleans Saints. He is also one of the “feel good” stories in the NFL this year.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share