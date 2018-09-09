Sports complex additions?
Ruston restaurant patrons and guests at hotels inside the city limits could be paying more in sales and lodging taxes come Jan.1, if a plan on its way to the Board of Aldermen wins approval.
The Walker administration’s proposal would create Ruston Economic District No. 1, with proceeds of suggested tax increases inside the district going initially for construction of a small water park, gymnasium and senior center, all at the Ruston Sports Complex.
Aldermen will consider the first steps toward formation of the district during their regular meeting Monday night.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
The economic district would include every hotel, motel, restaurant, coffee shop and eatery located inside the city limits. It would not have traditional geographic boundaries.
The sports complex, located on U.S. 167 South, would also be part of the district.
Hotels and motels would levy an additional 1.75 percent lodging tax, while all of the eateries would add an additional 1.75 percent sales tax.
The total revenue, an estimated $1.75 million annually, technically would go for economic development projects, the first being Phase II of the sports complex: the gym, senior center and what Walker termed a “mini, mini, mini water park.”
Aldermen can create the district and impose the tax via ordinance.
Two board actions are expected Monday: consideration of a resolution stating the board’s intent to create the economic development district and levy the taxes, and introduction of an proposed ordinance creating the district.
A public hearing on the creation of the district is expected to be set for Oct. 1, with a final vote on the plan scheduled for Nov. 5.
Walker said adding a multi-court gym to the sports complex would enable to the complex to host basketball, volleyball, cheer and other indoor competitions in addition to outdoor tournaments.
“So all of a sudden, Ruston becomes literally the hub of travel sports for the South,” he said.
Budget on agenda
Also on the Ruston Board of Aldermen’s Monday night agenda: A final vote on the city’s proposed $66 million budget for the spending year that begins Oct. 1. The budget includes a $20,000 raise for Mayor Ronny Walker and a $2,400 raise for each of the five aldermen.
If the budget is approved, Walker’s salary will jump to $100,000 annually, and aldermen’s pay will go from $9,600 a year to $12,000 a year.
Overall, the draft budget shows approximately $66.5 million in anticipated revenue and roughly $66 million in expenses. Included in that is the annual 2 percent across-the-board employee pay raise.
