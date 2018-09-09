› Home ›
Budget request on jury agenda
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:48am
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s finance committee will review several budget requests from parish agencies reflecting an increase of $23,065 than was awarded in 2018.
Lincoln Total Community Action, the 3rd Judicial District Court, parish corner and 4 Paws Rescue will request $11,000, $2,265, $2,800 and $12,000, respectively.
The committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parish courthouse. The meeting is free and open to the public.
