  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

School prepares students for upcoming year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:36am
in
Hillcrest (2) C.jpg
Hillcrest Elementary is the proud recipient of three new picnic tables. For his Eagle Scout project, Owen Watson and members of Boy Scout Troop 45 constructed the picnic tables for teacher and student activities at the school. Lumber for the project was donated by Pearce Lumber. Troop 45 is sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church. Pictured from left to right are Eli Watson, McGuire Toncrey, Patrice Hilton (principal), Daniel Alsup (Pearce Lumber), Owen Watson (Eagle Scout candidate), Mark Coleman (Scoutmaster) and Wade Watson.

Hillcrest Happenings:

Ms. Hilton: What a great start to our new school year! We want to welcome all of our new students and faculty. Our new faculty members include Amberlie Russell, second grade teacher; Tammy Schilling, P.E. teacher; James Moses, Discipline Room; Cristy Booth and Ann Marie Queen — Paras. Thanks to all of the family members who came to our Open House. We had a record number of students represented.

Hillcrest Pride T-shirts: Order your Hillcrest T-shirts by Sept. 7!

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share