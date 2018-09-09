› Home ›
School prepares students for upcoming year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:36am
in
Hillcrest Happenings:
Ms. Hilton: What a great start to our new school year! We want to welcome all of our new students and faculty. Our new faculty members include Amberlie Russell, second grade teacher; Tammy Schilling, P.E. teacher; James Moses, Discipline Room; Cristy Booth and Ann Marie Queen — Paras. Thanks to all of the family members who came to our Open House. We had a record number of students represented.
Hillcrest Pride T-shirts: Order your Hillcrest T-shirts by Sept. 7!
