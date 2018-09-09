› Home ›
Bearcats fall in Hail Mary heartbreaker
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:32am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Lightning struck more than once around the Ruston High School football team Friday night.
The Bearcats fell victim to that lightning in the form of a Hail Mary pass as Acadiana scored the game winner with two seconds left on the new electronic scoreboard at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Acadiana, ranked ninth in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll, started its final drive with 5:41 remaining at its own 30 yard line and marched 70 yards to take the 28-21 win.
That dive came after the Bearcats scored a touchdown to go up 21-20 with 5:47 remaining.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos