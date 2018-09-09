› Home ›
Cedar Creek tops D’Arbonne Woods
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:30am
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek picked up its first win of the season Friday as the Cougars roared to a 37-12 win over D’Arbonne Woods at Cougars Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at D’Arbonne Woods but coaches from both teams agreed to move the game to Cougars Field because they all felt it would handle potential rain better.
That moved proved prudent when lightning caused a more than 30-minute delay in the second half.
