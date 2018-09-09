  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cedar Creek tops D’Arbonne Woods

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:30am
T. Scott Boatright
090918 Creek Terral C.jpg
Cedar Creek’s Henry Terral (4) turns the corner on a run Friday night against D’Arbonne Woods School at Cougars Field.

Cedar Creek picked up its first win of the season Friday as the Cougars roared to a 37-12 win over D’Arbonne Woods at Cougars Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at D’Arbonne Woods but coaches from both teams agreed to move the game to Cougars Field because they all felt it would handle potential rain better.

That moved proved prudent when lightning caused a more than 30-minute delay in the second half.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

