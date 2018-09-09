› Home ›
Lincoln Prep Panthers blanked by Delta Charter
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers fell to 0-2 Friday night as they lost 27-0 to Delta Charter at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
Delta Charter scored four touchdowns in the opening stanza, the last with 1:46 left in the the first quarter before lightning delayed the contest.
The lightning stayed so bad for so long that referees and coaches agreed to end the game at that point.
Lincoln Prep will next play at Carroll High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
