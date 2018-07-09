› Home ›
Grambling aims to revamp water meters
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:38pm
in
Council approves resolutions to apply for fund grants
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The city of Grambling continued its efforts to revamp water meters across the city during Thursday night’s regularly-scheduled City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall.
Grambling’s City Council approved a pair of resolutions to apply for a Community Water Enrichment Fund grant and a Local Government Assistance Fund grant in an attempt to make that happen.
“If granted, this funding will be used to continue work to replace all of the old water meters we have,” Grambling Mayor Ed Jones said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos