Saying ‘thank you’ to first responders
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:37pm
Pictured above, Ruston resident Gina Jones, far right, visits with (left to right) Louisiana State Parks Manager Wesley Harris, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jerry Whitman and LPSO reserve Deputy Richard Alexander during Thursday’s Lincoln United first responder appreciation gathering sponsored by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Pictured at right, LPSO Deputies Mark Denton and Eldred Hardison visit with Jessica Hughes. The appreciation event offered citizens an opportunity to visit with and thank law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders.
