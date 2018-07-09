› Home ›
Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators began the fourth and final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh today, but with the nominee finished answering questions the day they seemed unlikely to alter his path to confirmation.
Senate Democrats worked into the night Thursday in a last, ferocious attempt to paint Kavanaugh as a foe of abortion rights and a likely defender of President Donald Trump. But after two marathon days in the witness chair in a Senate hearing room, Kavanaugh appeared on his way to becoming the court's 114th justice.
