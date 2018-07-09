  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
City gets safety initiatives grant

Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:34pm
The city of Ruston has received a $1,500 CenterPoint Energy Community Partnership Grant for a thermal imaging camera. Receiving the grant check from CenterPoint Ruston are area manager Chris Gray, center, are Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack, left, and Mayor Ronny Walker, right. Thermal imaging cameras are used in firefighting as a way to detect hotspots.

