› Home ›
ART TALK
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:27pm
in
Stringfellow to return to Dixie
Libby English
He’s back ....
Yes, Denene Stringfellow, the man with the “golden voice” will be back performing at the Dixie with the Shreveport Regional Wind Ensemble and their highly decorated and esteemed Band Director, Mr. Louis Wells, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wells is the founder of the group and has served as their Director for over 20 years. All these performers combined have enriched the lives of countless individuals throughout the Ark-La-Tex for many years.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos