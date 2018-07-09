› Home ›
NCLAC announces Holiday Art Crawl artists and locations
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:25pm


The North Central Louisiana Arts Council is excited to release this year’s plans for Holiday Art Crawl, which will be held in downtown Ruston Nov. 15-17.
On Thursday and Friday evenings of the Art Crawl, artists will be displaying their work in shops from 5 - 9 p.m. around downtown Ruston.
Scheduled musical performances and artistic demonstrations will be held throughout the same evenings.
Saturday morning will feature Sprout Hour, a craft session for kids, and Holiday Art Brawl, an art competition for adults, which will both be held at the Historic Fire Station at 10 a.m.
