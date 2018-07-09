› Home ›
Legends market worth investment
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:21pm
Legend’s Market, the highly anticipated supermarket located inside Legend’s Square at Grambling, has been exceeding expectations.
Grambling Mayor Ed Jones announced during the city council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday that the store is doing “three times” better than what officials expected at this point.
“We’re really excited about this,” Jones said. “This has gone beyond our expectations.”
The store that opened in late June ended a 30-year drought for the city that was considered a food desert during that time span.
