THIS TIME OUT

Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:18pm
Need for mindless distraction could be in order
Mark Rainwater
Don’t you wish cable TV subscriptions were like going to LBK’s?
I wish lots — dare I even say most — things were like going to LBK’s. Their smoked pork steak may well be the most perfect piece of meat ever.
Now let’s get back on track.
The ribs and meat loaf and fried pork chops look great, but I’ll take pork steak. Not a fan of black eyed peas, but I’ll take rice and gravy. Who doesn’t like corn bread, but that hot water bread is the bomb.
