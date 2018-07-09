  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs set to play host to Southern

Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:14pm
in
Game to commemorate 50th anniversary of opening of Joe Aillet Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
sports 4.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz (right) will watch his football team play its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs play host to Southern in the 50th anniversary of the opening of Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech University will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Joe Aillet Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs play their home season opener by playing host to Southern University.

Tech enters the game at 1-0 after kicking off the season last weekend with a 30-26 road win at South Alabama last weekend while Southern lost in its season opener, falling 55-7 at Texas Christian University.

It will mark only the second meeting between the two in-state rivals. Tech defeated Southern 62-15 over the Jaguars in 2015.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share