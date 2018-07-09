› Home ›
Bulldogs set to play host to Southern
Game to commemorate 50th anniversary of opening of Joe Aillet Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech University will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Joe Aillet Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs play their home season opener by playing host to Southern University.
Tech enters the game at 1-0 after kicking off the season last weekend with a 30-26 road win at South Alabama last weekend while Southern lost in its season opener, falling 55-7 at Texas Christian University.
It will mark only the second meeting between the two in-state rivals. Tech defeated Southern 62-15 over the Jaguars in 2015.
