G-Men look to rebound on road at Northwestern St.
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:11pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State and Northwestern State will renew a north Louisiana rivalry as the G-Men take on the Demons at 6 p.m. Saturday at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
The matchup with the Demons marks the fifth time these two teams will meet. Last season, the Tigers got 231 yards through the air from Devante Kincade and 138 yards on the ground by Martez Carter in Grambling State’s 23-10 victory against Northwestern State at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Grambling holds a 3-1 series lead over the Demons.
