Lady Techsters top Grambling, 3-0

Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:08pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech striker Mylene Roy-Ouellet, left, races to beat Grambling State’s Sydney Devita (25) to the ball during Thursday’s night match.

Adjustments made by head coach Kevin Sherry at halftime paid off with two early goals in the second period and another with seconds to go in the match as Louisiana Tech downed Lincoln Parish rival Grambling State, 3-0, on Thursday night at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.

The packed complex saw Tech (7-1-0) squander some golden one-on-one opportunities in the first period, sending the match to the midway point at nil-nil.

