Prep teams set for Week 2
Submitted by admin on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 12:59pm
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston will try to build off of a stellar season opening game as Lincoln Parish high schools move into Week 2 of the prep football season tonight.
The Bearcats, who defeated rival Neville 41-7 in last week’s season opener, will play host to Acadiana in a battle of top 10 Class 5A teams on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Acadiana is ranked ninth in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A football poll after defeating Kaplan 27-20 in the season opener for both teams while Ruston is tied at No. 10 with Scotlandville.
