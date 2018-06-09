› Home ›
Mason’s MedCamps Mission
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:50pm
This is a Thursday morning update posted by Jeb Andrews, Mason Andrew’s father: “The situation in Japan got MUCH worse overnight. We had planned a stop on the Southern end of the Japanese Islands at Kagoshima and a Northern stop at Sapporo. They were hit by a 6.8 earthquake overnight and are essentially closed for aviation. The excellent GASE team and our Russian consultant are working feverishly on an alternate at present. It may involve going to Seoul South Korea and then two stops in Russia.”
