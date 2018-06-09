› Home ›
Mysterious woman in Houston stirs emotions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:49pm
Donna Bernard
At 3 a.m. on Aug. 24, in an upscale suburb just north of Houston, a family awakened by repeated rings of the doorbell.
After finding something to throw on and negotiating his way through the darkness, the man of the house responded to the front door.
No one was there. Reviewing the video from a recently installed security camera, he found footage of a woman wearing nothing but a T-shirt and some sort of rope tied onto her right wrist.
The mystery woman seemed to appear from the bushes and began the frantic ringing of his doorbell.
