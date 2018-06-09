  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Get set to go Loyal Blue

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:24pm
in

Are you ready for the first Loyal Blue Weekend of 2018?

It kicks off Friday evening at Railroad Park in downtown Ruston.

A collaboration of the city of Ruston, the Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau and Louisiana Tech, Loyal Blue Weekends are held every weekend the Bulldogs will play a home football game.

Tech plays its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Bulldogs host Southern at Joe Aillet Stadium. The university will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aillet Stadium.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share