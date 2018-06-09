› Home ›
Get set to go Loyal Blue
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:24pm
in
Are you ready for the first Loyal Blue Weekend of 2018?
It kicks off Friday evening at Railroad Park in downtown Ruston.
A collaboration of the city of Ruston, the Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau and Louisiana Tech, Loyal Blue Weekends are held every weekend the Bulldogs will play a home football game.
Tech plays its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Bulldogs host Southern at Joe Aillet Stadium. The university will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aillet Stadium.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos