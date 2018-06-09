› Home ›
Tech on road for USA Jaguar Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:22pm
in
Leader Sports Service
MOBILE, Ala. — Looking to bounce back from a tough road trip last weekend, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team will continue its long stretch of play away from Ruston traveling to Mobile, Alabama, to take on Mississippi State, Southeastern Louisiana and the host South Alabama Jaguars in the Jaguar Invitational, beginning on Friday.
Tech (1-6) will look to snap its current four-game losing skid with an opening matchup against Mississippi State (2-5) to begin the weekend tournament at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
