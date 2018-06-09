  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech on road for USA Jaguar Invitational

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:22pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech sophomore middle blocker Marie-Helene Verlinden and the Lady Techsters volleyball team will play three matches this weekend at the University of South Alabama Jaguars Invitation.

MOBILE, Ala. — Looking to bounce back from a tough road trip last weekend, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team will continue its long stretch of play away from Ruston traveling to Mobile, Alabama, to take on Mississippi State, Southeastern Louisiana and the host South Alabama Jaguars in the Jaguar Invitational, beginning on Friday.

Tech (1-6) will look to snap its current four-game losing skid with an opening matchup against Mississippi State (2-5) to begin the weekend tournament at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

