Young shooters strong at Grand Nationals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:18pm
Submitted photos

Pictured top are Lincoln Parish’s Zachery Skipper, left and Josh Colvin. These two Lincoln Parish teens competed at the 2018 AIM American Trapshooting Association Grand Nationals in Sparta, Illinois, on July 27-31. This national event had more than 1,550 young people compete over the five day multiple event competition. These young men placed in the top 20 percent in the nation in their category/class in the singles event. In addition to the single event, Josh Colvin, son of Rod and Kelly Colvin, won first place for subjuniors in the Make-A-Break event and third place overall.

