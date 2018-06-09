› Home ›
Lake Bruin draw down underway
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in conjunction with the Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District, began a drawdown for Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish on Monday.
The department recommended the drawdown to improve fisheries habitat and provide homeowners the opportunity to conduct shoreline and property maintenance.
The water level will be lowered 5 feet below pool stage, and the water control structure will close on Dec. 15 to allow the lake to refill to normal level.
Previous drawdowns on Lake Bruin have proven beneficial for game fish populations.
