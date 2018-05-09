› Home ›
School board adopts deficit budget
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:26pm
Reserve fund to cover shortfall, but challenges loom
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Parish School Board has adopted what’s technically a deficit budget for the current fiscal year. And while the board has plenty of reserves to cover the $2.2 million shortfall, there are challenges ahead.
“We cannot maintain our current levels of staffing with our revenue,” George Murphy, the school system’s business manager, told the board Tuesday night.
The board has three options for the future, Murphy said: raise revenue, cut expenses or a combination of both.
