Fire money

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:22pm
Head Start settlement OK’d; building readied for program to move
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish School system officials say it was worth the 10 months of negotiating to get a $4.5 million insurance settlement from the October 2017 fire that destroyed the main building of the Paul E. Slaton Head Start Center on Oakdale Street.
The school board on Tuesday voted to accept the settlement from FM Global of Dallas.
“The process has been long but at the same time not rushing has benefitted us tremendously,” school Superintendent Mike Milstead said.
