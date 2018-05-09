› Home ›
Appreciation event set for first responders
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:20pm
Leader Staff Report
Lincoln Parish residents can offer a personal “thank you” to local first responders during the Lincoln United: Celebrating Our First Responders get-together set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the parish safety complex on Road Camp Road.
The come-and-go event is part of the Lincoln United initiative developed by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
