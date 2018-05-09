› Home ›
Brunt of Tropical Storm Gordon misses Lincoln Parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:19pm
T. Scott Boatright
While the area was ready, Tropical Storm Gordon looks to have primarily danced away from Lincoln Parish.
The National Hurricane Center said this morning that Gordon was weakening on a path into Arkansas after striking the coast with 70 mph winds, barely shy of hurricane strength, near Pascagoula, Mississippi. The remnants will likely cause flash flooding across parts of seven states and as far north as Iowa in the coming days.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Lincoln Parish, which is located on east of the storm’s center where rainfall amounts are not high.
