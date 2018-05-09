› Home ›
RHS volleyball team nets win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:15pm
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School started strong and held on in the third set to complete a sweep of Capt. Shreve Tuesday night at the RHS Gym.
The Bearcats won 25-7, 25-7 and 25-20.
Alysaa Terry and Maren Stucki led RHS (4-2) with six kills each while Meg Roeder chipped in with five kills for the Bearcats.
Leading RHS in aces was Anna Pody with six.
Abby Ambrose led RHS with 15 assists while Anna Richardson added 12.
