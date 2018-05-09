  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Dunigan gets nod for state HOF

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:13pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Quarterback Matt Dunigan (16) broke nine Louisiana Tech school records, including Terry Bradshaw’s mark for passing yards with 7,042 (which now ranks fourth in school history).

Louisiana Tech and Canadian Football League Hall of Famer Matt Dunigan is among a star-studded group of eight inductees chosen for the 2019 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class.

Dunigan joins five-time NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning, former LSU football coach Les Miles, 5-time USA Olympic volleyball standout Danielle Scott-Arruda, Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador, Alexandria-Peabody Magnet High School coach Charles Smith, LSU football All-American Max Fugler, and Rodeo Hall of Famer T. Barrett “Teaberry” Porter.

