Tech’s Dunigan gets nod for state HOF
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:13pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech and Canadian Football League Hall of Famer Matt Dunigan is among a star-studded group of eight inductees chosen for the 2019 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class.
Dunigan joins five-time NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning, former LSU football coach Les Miles, 5-time USA Olympic volleyball standout Danielle Scott-Arruda, Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador, Alexandria-Peabody Magnet High School coach Charles Smith, LSU football All-American Max Fugler, and Rodeo Hall of Famer T. Barrett “Teaberry” Porter.
