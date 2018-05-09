› Home ›
GSU volleyball falls at New Mexico State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:10pm
Leader Sports Service
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Grambling State University volleyball team suffered a three-set (3-0) loss on Tuesday night against New Mexico State at the Pan American Center.
Grambling State (0-7) fell by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.
Chasity Nicks paced the Lady Tigers offense with six kills, while L’Muriell Thrower dished out 10 assists. Kabria Dame chipped in with 10 digs and Erineka Mollere added eight digs.
