Know the storm: Be prepared for hurricanes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:05pm
Leader News Service
Hurricanes are strong storms that can wreak havoc. Strong hurricane winds and rain can cause substantial damage, as can tidal surges that cause flooding to coastal areas.
Hurricanes are sometimes referred to as typhoons and tropical cyclones.
But no matter the name, these storms pack the same powerful punch.
Storms earn the hurricane designation when they include winds that reach 74 mph.
Hurricane season typically runs between May and November. National Geographic says that hurricanes form over warm ocean waters near the equator.
