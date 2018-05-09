› Home ›
Bearcat Belles Danceline to host fundraiser
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:03pm
in
The Ruston High Bearcat Belles danceline will host their annual Style Show fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Ruston Civic Center. There will also be a silent auction. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Amy Hiers, danceline sponsor, at amy.hiers@lincolnschools.org.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos