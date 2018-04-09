› Home ›
Louisiana Tech releases summer honor list
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:50pm
in
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its summer quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
