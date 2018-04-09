  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Mason’s MedCamps Mission

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:49pm
in

Mason’s Andrews’ Medcamps Mission flight around the world has been temporarily grounded due to Typhoon Jebi’s movement across the Pacific Ocean.

Andrews is currently in Manilla in the Phillipines waiting for the monster storm to clear his flight path to Japan.

Andrews’ father Jeb Andrews made the following Facebook post on Monday:

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share