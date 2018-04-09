› Home ›
Mason’s MedCamps Mission
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:49pm
Mason’s Andrews’ Medcamps Mission flight around the world has been temporarily grounded due to Typhoon Jebi’s movement across the Pacific Ocean.
Andrews is currently in Manilla in the Phillipines waiting for the monster storm to clear his flight path to Japan.
Andrews’ father Jeb Andrews made the following Facebook post on Monday:
