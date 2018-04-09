› Home ›
Rocketfast employees recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:48pm
Leader News Service
Two employees at Rocketfast Car Wash were recognized for exceptional customer service.
A post on social media by Lindsey Pyles brought attention to the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Everyday Excellence Committee that Callie Hardel and DeGregory Dade had gone above and beyond when Lindsey accidentally threw away her cell phone as she cleaned out her car in preparation for an upcoming trip, and the phone ended up in the dumpster.
Although it was closing time, the Rocketfast employees, without hesitation dug through the trash until they located the phone.
