Me, myself and my eavesdropping iPhone
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:44pm
Sallie Rose Hollis
My smartphone is a smarty-pants.
It’s listening to my conversations. Then, based on what it hears, it posts ads it thinks I’m interested in.
How do I know this? Because I’ve had multiple conversations between just me and my rose-colored device — and my research findings seem downright conclusive.
