Get ready to go ‘Loyal Blue’

Once again this fall, the Louisiana Tech Athletics Department and the city of Ruston are teaming up to provide a winning experience for Bulldogs football fans.
After taking a road win at South Alabama over the weekend, Tech will open its home season at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Bulldogs play host to Southern University at Joe Aillet Stadium.
This season marks the 50th anniversary of “The Joe” and on Saturday Tech will be honoring the top 50 players in stadium history with more than 30 of those 50 players set to return for the weekend’s events.
