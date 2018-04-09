› Home ›
Tech’s Sherry gets 200th win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:34pm
in
Techsters top Graceland, 4-1
Leader Sports Service
LAMONI, Iowa — Louisiana Tech head coach Kevin Sherry came to the United States and began in college coaching career in women’s soccer back in 2001 at a place called Graceland University.
Fast forward to 2018 and Sherry returned to his old stomping ground, this time to take on the Yellowjackets.
As fate would have it, the 4-1 victory by the Lady Techsters on Sunday night at Rasmussen Field turned out to be an extra special one in the form of career win No. 200 in the midst of his 18th total year at the helm.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos