Tech’s Sherry gets 200th win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:34pm
Techsters top Graceland, 4-1
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech soccer coach Kevin Sherry earned win No. 200 in his collegiate coaching career on Sunday night.

LAMONI, Iowa — Louisiana Tech head coach Kevin Sherry came to the United States and began in college coaching career in women’s soccer back in 2001 at a place called Graceland University.

Fast forward to 2018 and Sherry returned to his old stomping ground, this time to take on the Yellowjackets.

As fate would have it, the 4-1 victory by the Lady Techsters on Sunday night at Rasmussen Field turned out to be an extra special one in the form of career win No. 200 in the midst of his 18th total year at the helm.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

